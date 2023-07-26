BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Downtown Bakersfield Farmers Market has announced a change in location beginning in August.

The Downtown Bakersfield Farmers Market will now be known as the Riverlakes Farmers Market, after announcing their relocation to North of the River’s Riverlakes Ranch Community Park.

According to an Instagram post, the market first announced their departure from downtown Bakersfield on July 3.

“For us at the Farmers market, we have the ability to find a different parking lot somewhere where more people can reach us and work with other organizations to build it better and continue to serve,” the page said in the post. “But I implore you all to shop our beloved mom and pop shops and all the locally owned small businesses that need you to survive!”

On July 21, the Instagram page officially confirmed that they will now be setting up shop at Riverlakes Ranch Community Park.

“#RiverlakesRanchPark of @norrecreation will be our new satellite Saturday market. We hope to connect with our old customers from our many years at Brimhall and to connect with our regulars who we have been missing all month,” the page said in the Instagram post. “We are very excited to bring you a brand new market to a beautiful facility for all kinds of new possibilities.”

The Riverlakes Farmers Market will officially open on Saturday, Aug. 5.