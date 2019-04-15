UPDATE: Downtown Bakersfield coffee shop owners allege homeless man threatened to rape them Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Blue Oak Cafe owners say the man pictured threatened them. [ + - ] Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: Police have arrested 23-year-old Joshua Harris. Harris is being held on twenty-five-thousand dollar bail and is due in court Tuesday afternoon.

The owners of a downtown Bakersfield coffee shop say a homeless man threatened to rape them Friday morning.

They called police, but officers didn't arrive until two hours later.

The incident occurred at about 6:45 a.m. at Blue Oak Coffee Roasting at 1717 20th St. The owners say a good Samaritan bought a homeless man some coffee and food at the business then left. The homeless man stayed.

That's when the trouble began.

The owners say the man pulled his pants down and touched himself. He asked the women how much money they had behind the counter.

They asked him to leave.

"I'm going to rape you," the women say the man told them.

They began screaming to get attention and called police. The man left.

The women estimated they placed the call at 6:55 a.m. Officers didn't arrive until 9 a.m.

Police spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said the call was miscategorized and not put as a priority, leading to the delay in arrival. He said the incident is now being treated as a criminal threats investigation.

"This isn't how this situation should have been handled, and we hope to correct it," McCauley said.