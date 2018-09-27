Downtown Bakersfield businesses concerned over rise in crime

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Downtown Bakersfield business owners are concerned over a recent uprise in brazen burglaries and vandalism in the area.

17 News spoke with four different business owners and they all expressed the same concern; they say something needs to be done.

The owner of In Your Wildest Dreams, Dixie Brewer says she arrives to work every morning not knowing what she'll find.

“Two to three times a week we're having something happen to us,” said Brewer. “We just went through out first maybe fourth day stretch with nothing happening."

From theft to vandalism, Brewer says it's a constant element of doing business downtown.

"We're having plats stolen, windows broken, our fences cut, our gate locks are cut," said Brewer. “Over the last year we've seen an increase of crime, in the last six months we've seen a lot more, in the last three months it's overcome us."

Brewer isn't the only one feeling it.

"We've been broken into seven times, the first time was at the beginning of July [this year] and the last time was probably like three weeks ago,” said Carlie Elmore, owner at Blue Stag.

Elmore tells me the crime has gotten so bad they've had to hire overnight security. She adds it's never the same person doing the damage.

Elmore claims police are responding, adding extra patrols in the area, but Cynthia Price, who owns Blue Oak Coffee, shares a different story.

"We just had an incident recently when a homeless tried getting aggressive, we called in and they didn't want to come out, we called again and they stopped answering our calls," said Price.

Across the street, Happy Jack's employees are also concerned about police response.

"We contacted the Bakersfield Police Department, we asked them to come at 6 p.m.. when it was slow and they said they only come out during business hours from 8 a.m.. to 5 p.m..," said Robert Espinoza, waiter and family of Happy Jack’s owner.

We contacted Bakersfield Police and so far, the department hasn't commented.