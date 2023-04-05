BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Guest speakers from Bakersfield’s police, fire, and solid waste departments shared new and important information to Downtown business owners.

Homelessness, arson, and a new law requiring compost recycling were some of the main topics at today’s meeting.

The meeting Wednesday morning had both local leaders and business owners talking about the issues in Downtown Bakersfield. Homelessness in Downtown ranks high on that list.

“We offered services 292 times to people who were experiencing homelessness and of that 238 declined,” Lt. Matt Gregory with the Bakersfield Police Department said. “So we’re seeing an increasing number of folks declining services.”

The Bakersfield Fire department also has its hands full. The department says there is a limited number of investigators and too many fires in buildings and property like dumpsters.

“We have three investigators for the entire city,” Bryce Patterson with the Bakersfield Fire Department said. “Last year the fire investigative unit had 631 calls for service.”

New instruction came from Bakersfield Solid Waste about the compost mandate to recycle leftover food.

“If you’re a business and you have just a three yard trash bin out there you can no longer have only a three yard bin at your location. You have to have someway to have your organics recycled,” Luda Fishman with Bakersfield Solid Waste said.

Most of the business owners at the meeting still don’t have a bin.

“How many green do you have right now,?” Fishman asked.

“‘I have no green,” a business owner said.

“You have no green? You’re going to need some,” Fishman said.

Don’t be slow. Enforcement is on the way.

“Years ago we were all laughing saying we were going to become the trash police but now it seems it is our reality,” Fishman said. “Enforcement needs to happen sooner than later. We are literally hiring an inspector who will be out there with a list looking at different trash cans and different sites.”

Other topics talked about were the importance of cameras for businesses.

This is a list of other topics talked about during the meeting:

Homelessness law, street bicycle gang, vandalism, O&A Downtown private security, dumpster fires, gravity dumpster locks, new costs and fees for gravity dumpster locks, and much more on what’s required from all types of businesses for compost recycling.