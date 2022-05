The traffic closure has since concluded and the roadway is now reopen, according to BPD.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Reports of a downed power line shut down all lanes of the Westside Parkway near Mohawk Street Tuesday morning.

Officials said all lanes of the Westside Parkway will be closed from the Truxtun Avenue on-ramp to Coffee Road from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m.

Avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.