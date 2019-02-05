Double rainbow appears over Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Between the storms, a double rainbow graced the skies over Downtown Bakersfield on Monday.

17 News photographer Lee Ortlieb and Mary Kate Paquette spotted this as they covered weekend storm damage and the more possible storms approaching Kern County.

The video was shot from the 18th Street parking structure across from the Padre Hotel.

Other 17 News viewers captured photos of rainbows appearing throughout the day including this one from Chuck Campbell who managed to capture a rainbow from end to end.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Chuck Campbell