Dot x Ott restaurant to reopen next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A downtown Bakersfield restaurant has announced plans to reopen next week.

Dot x Ott said on social media that it will be reopening on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The restaurant, located at 930 18th St., has been closed for the past several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bakersfield, it has been too long, but we are now ready & excited to announce that dot x ott Restaurant & Market will re-open on Wednesday. We can’t wait to see you!” the restaurant said on social media.

