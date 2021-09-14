Dot x Ott restaurant permanently closed, owners say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dot x Ott, the restaurant and shop that prided itself on serving farm fresh vegetables in salads, curries, risottos and along choice proteins including salmon and braised pork belly, has permanently closed as its owners say they are tired of fighting an uphill battle.

“This is not a one-reason decision,” owners Jeremy and Jessica Blackwell said in social media posts Tuesday. “It was a culmination of many things — COVID, staffing (though we need to give a huge thank you to our staff that was with us up until today), funding, shut-downs, numbers, etc. This industry is not for us , but we put our all into it and are proud as to how it evolved.”

They said they’re thankful for those who supported them and who wrote “nice reviews.”

Dot x Ott opened in April 2019.