Door-to-Door Vaccinations Rolling Out In Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Those living in Bakersfield neighborhoods with low immunization turnout will soon be able to get their vaccine just steps from their door thru an initiative kicking off Sunday.

For weeks now canvassers have been knocking on doors to educate and offer the vaccine-hesitant one of the more than 1,000 vaccines available, a fraction donated by Dignity Health.



“We are assigned specific zip codes,” said Norma Rojas Mora with Bakersfield College. “We know the areas that have the lowest vaccination rates, and we know which to target.”

Zipcodes 93307 and 933306 will be the main focus of the initial vaccinations, this is one of the areas in Bakersfield that have the lowest vaccination rates.

Xavier Olivares was amongst the hesitant that answered his door. Olivares received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine right on his front lawn.

“I think I was just more scared to get it,” said Olivares. “I didn’t know the side effects, I tried to keep myself educated with it.”

With their red #WeAreBC shirts and a name tag, residents will be able to identify who is part of the vaccination effort.

“People have personal things that they are worried about health-wise,” said Anjelica Banks-Abbott, a liberal arts student working as a canvasser. “I share with them that I have certain health complications and I still got my shots.”

Door after door, their mission to get residents inoculated is not easy, but where there’s a will there’s a way. It’s an effort to not only educate, but it’s also a chance for canvassers like Gustavo Lopez to encourage others to do their part in beating COVID-19.



“We do get a firm percent of ‘no’ but we do get the ‘yes’ we get the sign-ups,” said Lopez. “We also get people that want to seek help, but others say ‘no’ because of stuff they have seen on social media or television, the misguidance that is out there but we know we can inform people and let them know that this is safe.”



Johnson & Johnson as well as Moderna will be administered by Bakersfield College nursing students. For those that receive the Moderna vaccine, a second-dose in-home appointment will be scheduled.