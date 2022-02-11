Donors offer suitcases for Kingston Healthcare Center residents to move before facility’s closure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Earlier this week, 17 News asked for your help to get residents of Kingston Healthcare Center moved out safely, and viewers delivered in a big way.

Dozens of viewers dropped off gently used suitcases and large plastic storage bins and other containers that can be used to help the residents of Kingston pack up and move out.

Kingston Healthcare Center is due to close after reporting by 17’s Alex Fisher documenting unsafe, unhealthy and inhumane living conditions at the facility.

Hansen’s Moving & Storage provided a truck and boxes and volunteered to pick up all the storage items and drop them off at Kingston.

17 News thanks all who donated items for Kingston residents.