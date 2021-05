BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Taxpayers Association’s Annual Donna Carpenter Memorial Golf Classic will be held Monday at the Bakersfield Country Club.

Registration and lunch will take place at 11 a.m. followed by the Shotgun Start and Scramble Format at noon, according to an association news release. All proceeds from the tournament are used to fund taxpayer research and education.

For the event schedule and ticket information, click here.