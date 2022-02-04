Donations pour in for family of teen killed by suspected street racer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community members have donated thousands of dollars to the family of a 19-year-old killed by a street racer Tuesday night in Southwest Bakersfield. Meantime police say they’re still searching for a motorcyclist involved in the fatal crash that killed the recent Arvin High School graduate.

Moses: Police were called to Panama Lane and Akers road Tuesday night for reports of a crash. First responders say 35-year-old Iqbal Singh lost control of his Mustang while racing a motorcycle. He swerved into oncoming lanes of traffic and slammed into a car driven by 19-year-old Bianca Flores. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Flores was on her way to see her boyfriend.

“She was going to bring me lunch, she hates when I don’t eat,” said Jose Barocio, Bianca Flores’ boyfriend. “But she never came.”

They shared their last words together over the phone.

“She just said ‘I’m on my way,'” said Barocio. “She did so much for us, and my family truly loved her. I just hope she knows, from up there, she knows that she’s one of us. She’s one of our family.”

Assmb. Vince Fong wrote a law targeting street racing and side shows last year, bringing possible jail time for stunts like burning out tires and revving engines. But he says that’s not enough.

“Certainly we need more staff, more patrols on the streets to keep our roads safe,” said Fong. “So we’re working to put in a significant budget request into the state budget this year, we’re thinking at least $5 million to $10 million, to begin to give those financial resources to our law enforcement.”

Iqbal Singh is still in the hospital at latest check with police. When he’s released, he’ll be booked into the Kern County Jail for murder. If you know anything about the motorcyclist in Tuesday’s deadly crash, or if you see street racing of any kind, call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111. If you want to donate to the GoFundMe for Bianca Flores’ family, click here.