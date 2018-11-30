Local News

Group to collect donations for migrants

By:

Posted: Nov 29, 2018 06:58 PM PST

Updated: Nov 30, 2018 12:05 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local group is looking to collect donations for migrant families currently at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The group of local residents will be in Downtown Bakersfield, Friday morning, to help migrant families in Tijuana, Mexico, who are awaiting an uncertain future as they appeal for asylum in the U.S.

Also in attendance, Jose Bello, a DREAMer fighting deportation.

The group says they are in need of: 

• Blankets

• Clothes for adults and children

• Diapers

• Shoes 

Donations will be collected Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 401 H Street.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected