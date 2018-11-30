Group to collect donations for migrants

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local group is looking to collect donations for migrant families currently at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The group of local residents will be in Downtown Bakersfield, Friday morning, to help migrant families in Tijuana, Mexico, who are awaiting an uncertain future as they appeal for asylum in the U.S.

Also in attendance, Jose Bello, a DREAMer fighting deportation.

The group says they are in need of:

• Blankets

• Clothes for adults and children

• Diapers

• Shoes

Donations will be collected Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 401 H Street.