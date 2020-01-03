Donations meant for children in hospitals stolen from Northwest Bakersfield church

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local church says a thief or thieves stole about a dozen teddy bears meant for sick children in local hospitals and a teen is now hoping to replace them by the end of the weekend.

Last week, a donation box was set up in the lobby of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Northwest Bakersfield.

In a matter of days, 10 teddy bears were in the box, but church officials eventually noticed all the bears were gone — apparently stolen during the holiday season.

“It’s really disappointing,” Collenen Scanlon, the church’s administrative assistant said.

“We work very hard with the community to provide services and we do a lot of donations throughout the year, this has never happened before. It’s really disheartening.”

The bear donation drive was organized by Teen Miss Kern River Valley Kalli Klassen. She says her own experience at the hospital made her want to give back.

“In 2010 on my mom’s birthday I was diagnosed with Valley fever and I was in there for about six days and a couple days while I was in there, a couple teens, other students, came and brought me different plush toys and it kind of brightened up my day and made me smile,” Klassen said.

She hopes to collect 50 teddy bears by Monday.

Donations can be dropped off Sunday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 12300 Reina Road between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.