Donations continue to roll in for the KGET 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive

KGET’s 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive is in full swing, and another generous donation rolled into the lobby for local kids Friday morning.

Gary Guinn from Guinn Construction donated more than 20 bikes, dropping them off at our studios at 2120 L St.

The bikes and other toys and gifts will go to children and teens through the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.

While the donations have piled up inside, we feel there’s more that can be done!

You can drop off new, unwrapped gifts at our studios Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

You can also drop off gifts at the Bakersfield Homeless Center at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave. or the Boys & Girls Club at 801 Niles St.

The drive continues through Dec. 17.