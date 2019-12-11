Donate today to the Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving

Wednesday is KGET’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving to benefit the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

The Day of Giving begins at 5 a.m. and continues through 7 p.m. 17 News will be at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital for live reports and updates all day Wednesday.

You can donate now by using this link.

Your donations during the Day of Giving helps staff at the Lauren Small Children’s Center enchance pediatric medical care in Kern County.

The money raised through CMN helps kids like Carson.

Carson was born 13 weeks early, weighing just 2 pounds.

Babies like Carson have a fighting chance thanks to equipment purchased with CMN funds.

Carson spent 74 days in the nenatal intensive care unit at Memorial Hospital after being transferred from Mercy Southwest.

“The reason he was transferred is he needed more equipment,” Carson’s mother, Bri Hucka, said.

“He needed different programs than were offered at the hospital where he was born. The equipment he used was definitely top of the line and very expensive, definitely more than I could afford … Children’s Miracle Network helped pay for all of that.”