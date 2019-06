You can give the gift of life Tuesday right outside our KGET studios.

Houchin Blood Bank is kicking off its 13th Annual Community-wide Blood Drive beginning at 5 a.m.

More than two dozen groups are teaming up to host mobile blood drives across the county.

If you donate, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a $2,000 vacation to Disney or other prizes.

You can donate outside our studios at 21st and L streets. Houchin and 17 News will be out there until 6 p.m.