Jury convicts domestic violence suspect who was detained by victim’s family last year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty in a case where his girlfriend’s family held him at gunpoint when he showed up to her home after physically harming her last year.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced Jason Quigley was found guilty today of false imprisonment, felony domestic violence as well as a misdemeanor charge for having drug paraphernalia.

Last June, prosecutors say Quigley was possibly on drugs and became paranoid that a black SUV was following him and his girlfriend on the road back from Taft. She told investigators that he brandished a knife and told her to “call them off” before punching her, all while driving at high speed.

The DA’s office said she tried to jump out, but he grabbed her hair to stop her. She only escaped after Quigley stopped, and she was able to run to a store nearby. Police officers later found her hiding in a bathroom inside a business on East Truxtun Avenue.

Quigley was arrested later that night after he went back to his girlfriend’s home in Taft, where family members held him at gunpoint until officers arrived to take him into custody. He was found with two methamphetamine pipes and two folding knives.

Quigley had a past domestic violence conviction before this incident, as well as a prior conviction for a violent offense. He’s due to be sentenced May 4, where he faces 19 years in prison.

In a statement, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said “Left unaddressed, domestic

violence can escalate and end with extremely dangerous or tragic results. The criminal justice system plays a pivotal role in breaking the cycle of violence to ensure that victims of domestic violence are permitted to stop victimization and improve their own lives.”

