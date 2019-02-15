Court Docs: Woman sexually assaulted on Valentine’s Day, arrest made

A woman said she was held against her will, tied up, sexually assaulted, and strangled on Valentine’s Day, according to court documents.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of Sumner Street in East Bakersfield.

The victim stated she was held against her will for approximately 12 hours with her hands, feet tied up with a telephone cord and cloth, then repeatedly sexually assaulted and strangled, according to the documents.

The victim identified the suspect as Lucious Carter, 33.

Carter was arrested by Bakersfield police on multiple charges including rape by force, violating a court order to prevent domestic violence, inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment with violence, oral copulation by force by threat of retaliation, and battery on a person.

Carter is due in court on Tuesday, Feb. 19.