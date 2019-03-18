Bakersfield native, ex-NFL player pleads guilty to murder of his wife

Former pro football player and Bakersfield native, Anthony McClanahan pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife in November 2017 in Utah.

McClanahan was accused by Summit County prosecutors of stabbing and killing his wife inside their Park City Condo on Nov. 2, 2017.

He was found by police officers outside their home yelling for help, and Kari McClanahan dead in their third-floor condo, the Summit County Attorney’s said

Kari McClanahan was found with multiple stab wounds to her neck.

McClanahan entered a guilty plea as part of a plea deal that dropped additional domestic violence and weapons charges.

McClanahan faces a mandatory prison sentence of at least 15 years up to life in prison. He will be sentenced at the end of April.