Domestic violence bill passes committee in state Senate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bill to help domestic violence survivors has passed unanimously out of the California Senate Publc Safety Committee.

Bakersfield Assemblymember Rudy Salas authored AB 673. The bill would increase funding to nonprofits that provide shelter and services for victims of domestic violence.

In a statement, Salas said there was a rise in domestic violence cases during the coronavirus pandemic and nonprofits that help survivors having trouble keeping their doors open. He says the bill will also streamline the funding process to make it easier for nonprofits to recieve the resources they need.

There is help available if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse:

Always call 9-1-1 if it’s an emergency.

You can also call the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault at 322-0931, or their 24-hour crisis line at 327-1091 or you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).