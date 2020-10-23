Domestic Violence Awareness Rally happening outside Kern County Superior Court on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local advocates, organizations and survivors of domestic violence are holding a Domestic Violence Awareness Month rally outside the Kern County Superior Court on Friday.

The groups will meet outside the courthouse at 9 a.m. and then march to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. They are calling on Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer to drop all charges against Wendy Howard and Michaele Bowers. Organizers for the event said both women were victims of domestic abuse and were defending their lives when they killed their ex and boyfriend, respectively.

Michaele Bowers pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter after shooting and killing her longtime boyfriend, 51-year-old Ray Ingram. The defense said on Feb. 22, 2017, that Ingram, who the defense alleged had abused Bowers for years, threatened to kill her. She then ran to her room to get a gun and shot him.

Wendy Howard was arrested last year after shooting and killing 57-year-old Kelly Rees Pitts. Court documents state Howard said she confronted Pitts over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter. She said Pitts drove over her foot with an all-terrain vehicle during the argument. Howard felt threatened, pulled a handgun from her waistband and shot Pitts, she said in the documents.

She pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Howard was in court Friday for a hearing where her trial was postponed to March.

The organizers for the rally are calling for “an end of criminal punishment to survivors of domestic violence.”

