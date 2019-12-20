Domestic disturbance in store parking lot spills into East Bakersfield intersection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP and Kern County sheriff’s deputies are in the area of Sterling Road and Niles Street for a collision and domestic disturbance in East Bakersfield.

The sheriff’s office said a domestic disturbance began in the parking lot of the 99 Cent Store at Niles Street and Sterling Road involving at least two vehicles.

Deputies said the driver of a white pickup intentionally collided with the driver of a Silverado truck.

One of the trucks could be seen on its side at Sterling Road and Monterey Street.

The driver of the white pickup truck was arrested.

CHP is investigating for any involvement of drugs or alcohol.

We will update this story as we learn more information.