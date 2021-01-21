Dolores Huerta’s role in farm labor movement featured in virtual exhibit coming to Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The prominent role played by Dolores Huerta in the farm worker’s movement is featured in a virtual exhibit available to view beginning Feb. 12.

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition “Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields/Revolucion en los Campos” will be on view at the Bakersfield College Wylie and Mary Louise Jones Gallery website, the college said in a release. It will feature reproductions of historic and personal photographs, and graphic elements as well as a free, mobile tour smart phone app featuring interviews with Huerta, plus a short bilingual documentary video.