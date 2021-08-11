Dolores Huerta to speak at Virtual Vaccine Town Hall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Dolores Huerta is among those slated to speak at Wednesday night’s Virtual Vaccine Town Hall which organizers hope will reach 1 million Californians and boost vaccination rates.

The civil rights leader joins basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, state Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, University of California, San Francisco pediatrician Dr. Naomi Bardach and educator and activist Dr. Karen Korematsu.

“We are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said in a news release. “Children as young as 12 are now eligible to get vaccinated, and the safety of our communities and schools is dependent on increasing vaccination rates.”

The town hall will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. and include Spanish-language and American Sign Language interpretation services. It will be viewable by Zoom webinar and on the California Department of Education Facebook Live.

Questions can be submitted in advance to communications@cde.ca.gov.