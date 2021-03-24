Dolores Huerta to participate in Zoom webinar Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dolores Huerta will participate in a Zoom webinar Thursday to discuss a Smithsonian traveling exhibit about Huerta and the United Farm Workers movement.

Huerta and Dr. Taina Caragol, curator of Latino Art & History at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, will discuss “Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields/Revolucion en los Campos,” currently available for virtual tours at the Bakersfield College Wylie and Mary Louise Jones Gallery website.

The webinar will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. To register, click here.