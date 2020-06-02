Dolores Huerta Foundation to hold virtual press conference expressing solidarity with Black Lives Matter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dolores Huerta Foundation announced it will hold a press conference by Zoom on Tuesday to express its support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The Dolores Huerta Foundation recognizes the recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery are the direct consequences of systemic police brutality and white supremacy in the United States,” the foundation said in a news release. “DHF stands in solidarity with black activists protesting police brutality.”

The release said staff members will discuss their personal experiences with police and factors that lead to higher rates of minorities in the criminal justice system.

The meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. To watch, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7799351620.