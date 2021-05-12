Dolores Huerta Foundation to distribute 92 pallets of food Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dolores Huerta Foundation on Saturday will distribute 92 pallets of non-perishable found to food banks in Kern, Fresno and Tulare counties.

“During this global pandemic, we have seen many families struggle to keep food on their tables, but we have also seen communities come together to support each other,” the foundation said in a release. “DHF has been working to get information and resources directly to those most directly impacted by COVID-19.”

Locally, food distribution will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at the Arvin Veterans Hall at 414 4th Ave., Pioneer Park at 4929 Pioneer Drive and in California City at 7101 California City Blvd., Ste. C.