BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eight months away from its opening in Bakersfield, the new Central Academy of Arts and Technology charter school is facing backlash.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation is taking the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to court for approving it.

“Despite community pleas, despite us meeting with board members, and trying to meet with petitioners, there was never a real solution to the concerns that parents and students had,” said Ashley De La Rosa, Education Policy Director for the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

Back in August of 2022, the Bakersfield City School District denied the petition presented by the Charter school.

In four pages of findings, the District said the school presented an unsound educational program for English Learners, Students with Disabilities, and Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Students.

“So first we applied to Bakersfield School District, we were denied at the District level, which in some ways wasn’t a shock to us,” said Joanna Kendrick, Executive Director of Linked Public Schools, “Local Districts aren’t always super welcoming to a charter school for many reasons.”

The BCSD’s decision was appealed to the Kern County Board of Education, which ultimately approved the charter school.

The school is set to open in August 2024 in downtown with almost 400 students from Transitional Kindergarten to 8th grade.

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools said it cannot comment on the lawsuit at this time.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation hopes the Kern County Board of Education reverses its decision.

