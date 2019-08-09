Dolores Huerta Foundation says Rep. Kevin McCarthy is ‘part of the problem’ of gun violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dolores Huerta Foundation is accusing Congressman Kevin McCarthy of being part of the problem when it comes to mass shootings.

Members of the foundation gathered outside McCarthy’s office in Bakersfield Thursday morning.

Founder Dolores Huerta argues the Congressman has not offered a real solution to the issue of rampant gun violence in the U.S., and singled out comments the Congressman made about the role video games are playing in American society.

Huerta argues the U.S. has more shootings than South Korea and Japan — countries that spend more money on video games than the United States.

She also chided McCarthy for not condemning President Donald Trump for inflammatory remarks.

She urged McCarthy to use his position as House Minority Leader to push the President and Senate leader into supporting the background checks bill that passed the House of Representatives in March.

McCarthy’s office responded to Huerta’s criticisms.

In a statement McCarthy’s spokesperson says he was not specifically blaming video games for these tragedies, and that his comments were grossly misinterpreted.

A spokesperson for McCarthy’s office issued this response: