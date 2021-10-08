Dolores Huerta Foundation hosts annual Richard E. Chavez Celebrity Golf Classic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dolores Huerta Foundation held its annual Celebrity Golf Classic at Riverlakes Ranch on Friday.

The golf tournament is a chance for movie and TV stars and standout professional athletes to get together to play a round and help donate to the foundation’s cause. This year, proceeds will go toward the construction of the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center. The future center is described as a multicultural community center complex that covers an entire city block in Downtown Bakersfield.

The foundation says the complex is part of its long-term commitment to revitalizing Downtown Bakersfield and encouraging tourism.