Dolores Huerta Foundation celebrating funding acquisition for Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Center Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A year and a half after the Dolores Huerta Foundation first announced plans to build a $20 million dollar cultural center in downtown Bakersfield, we’re seeing some signs of life.

The state’s record $262.6 billion budget, finalized in late June, includes $15 million for the Dolores Huerta Foundation Peace and Justice Center, a community events center going up on a mostly vacant lot at 22nd and H streets. Assemblyman Rudy Salas was able to secure the budget appropriation.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation will celebrate the $15 million funding acquisition Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the future location of the center. The foundation will be joined by local community leaders.

The Peace and Justice Center will occupy an entire city block between 21st and 22nd streets, a block north of the Fox Theater. It will include a two-story headquarters for the Dolores Huerta Foundation, classrooms for art, dance, music and other activities. There will also be a 20,000 square foot amphitheater, a daycare center with two classrooms and a playground and a new two-story, 8,000 square foot Self-Help Federal Credit Union branch.

Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center rendering

The center will be available to the public for assorted community events and classes, including literacy instruction.

The project will be completed in stages, with the amphitheater scheduled to open in the winter of 2022.