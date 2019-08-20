Dolores Huerta detained at Fresno Board of Supervisors meeting

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta was detained during a protest at a meeting of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Huerta and seven others were detained as the SEIU blocked the entrance to the board’s meeting “for failing to represent the county’s seniors, disabled, and their caregivers,” the SEIU 2015 said, according to KSEE.

The protest was planned, and the demonstrators were “willing to risk arrest,” according to an SEIU press release.

More than 500 activists were expected at the demonstration, KSEE reported.