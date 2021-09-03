Dolores Huerta Action Fund holds Vote No on the Recall rally at Liberty Bell

Dolores Huerta at a Vote No on the Recall event in Downtown Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dolores Huerta Action Fund held a Vote No on the Recall rally at the Liberty Bell on Truxtun Avenue Friday afternoon.

Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, Wasco City Councilmember Alex Garcia and other community leaders spoke at the event.

Dolores Huerta released this statement in a press release ahead of the event:

“As Californians, we need to mail or turn in our ballot by Sept. 14 to keep Governor Newsom in

office,” Huerta said. “He is a proven leader who has expanded health care access in our state,

supported more equitable education policies and is working to build an economy that

works for everyone.”