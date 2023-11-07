BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dolly Parton is set to give fans a first listen of her new album “ROCKSTAR” on Nov. 15 at cinemas worldwide, including a few in Bakersfield.

The event will include behind-the-scenes footage, music videos, special performances and an exclusive interview.

The album event will feature an exclusive performance of a holiday song and the classic hit “9 to 5” according to the event’s website.

According to the event’s website, Dolly Parton fans can see this sneak peek of her new album at Maya Cinemas Bakersfield 16, Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX and Regal Edwards Bakersfield on Nov. 15.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Music Will, which is the largest nonprofit music program in the United States public school system.

For more infomration on this sneak peek event, click here.