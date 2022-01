Related Content 6 teens arrested after shots fired at vehicle in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dollar General’s Lebec distribution center donated $10,000 to the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank as part of the company’s “Thankful For You” event supporting nonprofits and schools.

“Continuing our ‘Thankful For You’ festivities into the New Year, we are excited to show our appreciation to local organizations in the communities we call home,” Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president of corporate philanthropy, said in a news release.