BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Justice is investigating Tuesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting after it was determined the man killed was not armed with a gun at the time he was shot.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Robert Pair said the the department notified the DOJ after determining the man had been holding a knife, not a gun, when shot in the area of Daniels Lane and Union Avenue. The man had earlier been armed with a gun, Pair said, but discarded it as he ran from police through a dirt field.

Under state law, the DOJ is required to investigate all police shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed person. Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a news release Wednesday saying the DOJ will independently review Tuesday’s shooting.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.

There were two shooting scenes: the first occurred when officers confronted him near the railroad tracks at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace while he was armed with a handgun, and the second after the man ran through the dirt field, police said. Police said a knife and gun were recovered.

A total of eight officers fired, police said. They’re on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The officers were equipped with body-worn cameras and the the footage will be made available to the public, police said.