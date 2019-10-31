DOJ halts prisoner removal from Taft Correctional Institution

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S Department of Justice said this week the Bureau of Prisons will be conducting a closer examination on whether repairs can be made at the Taft Correctional Institution while it remains operational.

While this analysis is performed, the prison is suspending the removal of inmates through the end of the year.

The Bureau of Prisons has said the prison would close as of Jan. 31.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice said it expects the bureau’s study to be complete by the end of the year and has stopped the transfer of prisoners until Dec. 31.

Run by the Management & Training Corporation, the facility has a capacity of 2,500 inmates, employs 342 people and contributes $4.6 million to the local economy, according to the company.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), who has spoken against closing the prison, released a statement thanking the Department of Justice for halting the removal of inmates from the facility.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Attorney General, the BOP, and community leaders in Taft and Kern County to ensure the TCI remains operational in the short and long-term,” McCarthy said.