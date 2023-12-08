BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California officials announced the California Department of Justice has negotiated an agreement with Kern County.

The agreement would protect the freedom of speech rights of contractors and employees after an investigation found the county violated the rights of local organizations in 2020.

Now, those organizations are speaking out.

“We were there when our communities needed us the most, but not with the support of the county of Kern,” Reyna Olaguez, president of Building Healthy Communities, said.

Building Healthy Communities is one of the organizations with a proposed contract to assist the county with its public health response to COVID-19 in 2020.

Until the Board of Supervisors brought that to a screeching halt many say had deadly results.

“This was not just an attack on a few community organizations, this was an attack on constituents, we lost many lives,” Nataly Santamaria with Vision y Compromiso said.

An investigation by the California Department of Justice and Attorney General Rob Bonta found that the County refused to enter into contracts with that organization and others over supervisors’ concerns the groups expressed support for “defunding the police.”

The county declined to comment but, in a statement said the choice was because “it was identified that this work could be effectively performed internally.”

As the investigation continued, Bonta said the DOJ found supervisors may engage in viewpoint discrimination but said the “DOJ did not find evidence that the County engaged in a pattern or practice of free-speech rights violations.”

If the judgment is approved in Kern County Superior Court, over a three-year oversight period, the county will be required to:

Adopt and disseminate a Countywide Free Speech Policy

Designate a County Complaint Coordinator

Develop and provide annual training to members of the Board of Supervisors and other county personnel

The county did address why it opted into the agreement and the choice was made “to move forward and continue to focus on the many important matters the County handles every day.”