BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Right now, there are dogs in Kern County locked up in a kennel waiting for a forever home, and while they wait, some are at risk of being euthanized.

This is the brutal reality for a two-year-old black pit mix pup named Leela who is on death row. Officials with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center say Leela is ready to be adopted, but so far, no one has been willing, and that’s why they’re hoping for a “Hail Mary.”

“We’re currently seeing an influx in big breed dogs — mainly huskies, pit bulls and German shepherds,” said Joshua Proctor, a behaviorist with BACC. “We’re not finding households, and it’s causing us to pile up on dogs or euthanize for space.”

If you would like to adopt this Leela, visit BACC at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. And a reminder, the kennels are full — meaning there are other dogs on death row.