BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance cameras caught a heartbreaking moment as three dogs were being dumped and abandoned behind a business in Oildale.

Footage shows a man opening a hatchback to a car, crawling into the back of the vehicle and shoving three dogs to the ground. The unidentified man drove away shortly after.

Director of Kern County Animal Services Nick Cullen says this is not only wrong, but it’s also a misdemeanor crime to abandon a pet.

The pups are now being taken care of by a foster. While Cullen understands people sometimes struggle taking care of pets, he wants to remind the community resources are available so pet owners are allowed to keep pets.

For a full list of resources available visit kerncountyanimalservices.org.