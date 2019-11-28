Dog shot by deputies after attacking bystander, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies shot a dog in east Bakersfield on Thanksgiving Day after the dog attacked a bystander, a Kern County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

It happened around noon near Fairfax Road and Niles Street.

The dog appeared to be seriously injured before it was removed by animal control officers. No law enforcement officers were hurt. The sheriff’s spokesman had no immediate word on injuries to the person attacked by the dog.

According to Deputy Matt Alvarez, deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of a man in the neighborhood.

Shortly thereafter, they spotted a man matching the description of the person they were looking for walking with four large dogs. A dog got loose and attacked another person on the sidewalk, Alvarez said.

Deputies opened fire to stop the attack, Alvarez said. It’s unclear how many rounds were fired or how many times the dog was struck.

The man with the dogs, John Borneman, 57, remained uncooperative and was placed under arrest on charges of public intoxication and delaying an investigation.

The bystander’s name and any injuries the person suffered are unknown. There was no word on what happened to the other dogs.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.