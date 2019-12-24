Dog rescued from frozen pond by firefighters in Wisconsin

One lucky puppy is warming up after a frigid fall into a frozen pond that required rescue from some Wisconsin firefighters last weekend.

A video released on Facebook shows a firefighter going out on the pond to get a dog that fell through the ice. Another firefighter was also out on the ice in support. You can see the one firefighter managed to get to the dog, but then the firefighters both fell through the ice.

The ice breaking almost appears to help the dog free himself and get back to dry land safely. The firefighters were easily pulled back to safety.

Everyone appears to have gotten through the ordeal without serious injury.