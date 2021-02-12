Dog rescue in Kern River Valley trains former shelter dogs in hopes of finding them loving homes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern River Valley man created a safe space for rescue dogs in hopes of giving them a loving home.

Robbie Miller founded Strength of a Shadow Dog Rescue in April 2018. Miller said they rescue dogs out of Kern County animal shelters and have rescued more than 100 dogs so far.

“We’re more like a training rescue, we don’t just get them out [of] the shelter – we give them life skills, so they can learn right from wrong and be set up for success,” Miller said. “It’s amazing that some of these dogs come to us like at three years old and don’t even know how to sit or anything. They don’t know how to be by themselves, they will be out of control ripping your drywall off and everything so we try to teach them how to be calm.”

For more information, visit strengthofshadow.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News