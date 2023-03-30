BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Annie Schreiber was arrested in August after authorities accused her of running an unlicensed dog boarding operation. Now a judge has sent her to a mental health diversion program that, with good behavior, could get her charges dismissed.

A decision, dog owner, Jo’Ann Boone says she is not happy with.

Boone said Annie Schreiber was one of her best friends and she trusted her to keep her dog, Batman, during a tough time.

Only to get a call from animal control months later to pick up her dog after he was one of more than 20 dogs seized from being neglected at multiple residences.

“It’s my child. You always want what’s best for them and to know that I made that wrong mistake for him in trusting someone it hurt because I would never do that to someone,” Boone said.

When she got him, Boone said he was nearly 50 pounds as opposed to 70 pounds when she dropped him off to Schreiber.

Schreiber faced 14 counts of felony animal cruelty, but a judge granted her entry into a mental health diversion program.

Boone believes that it is not justice for these animals.

“I got lucky, I got him back, not everybody gets that. You have not only ripped our lives apart, but she’s ripped so many people’s families apart it’s not fair it’s really not because you’re basically giving her an out,” Boone said.

According to Animal Behaviorist Joshua Proctor, The Bakersfield Animal Care Center took in most of the dogs found including 16 large dogs and several small dogs.

Making the overwhelmed center even worse, forcing the center to euthanize most of those not adopted or returned to their owner.

“Every day we’re already in survival mode and when we take on a case that big, we don’t know how we’re going to make it to the next day,” Proctor said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Proctor claims this all could have been avoided had Schreiber not taken in so many animals and held them for so long.

“Most board and trains can only do up to six dogs, she had one person and she had way more than six dogs, even the best trainers can’t handle that many dogs […] so people think they’re helping when they’re not they’re actually making the problem worse,” Proctor said.

Schreiber has been sentenced to an undetermined commitment time in the mental health program.