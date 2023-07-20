BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cry for help is coming from what is being called a growing statewide crisis, dog dumping in Bakersfield.

One Los Angeles non-profit organization is dedicated to helping the cry.

“Within a year we have helped rescue 236 dogs that have been dumped out in Bakersfield, and there’s tons more we haven’t even made it…” said Steve Spiro, co-founder and President of START Rescue, “It’s really bad. Today someone just dumped another six more dogs there.”

Intake numbers continue to increase in local shelters.

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center reports euthanasia has increased by 41%. Bringing a total of 401 dogs put to sleep so far this year.

The Kern County Animal Shelter says numbers are not slowing down for them either

“It’ll probably be about 2500 animals at the end of the year, I projected.” said Director of Kern County Animal Services Nick Cullen “So that’s more than 225 animals a month.”

In hopes to make long-lasting change for generations to come. The Start Rescue is teaming up with Simi Valley Clinic to open a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Bakersfield. In the meantime they continue to transport dogs and cats from kill shelters in California, to be rehomed by groups in the Pacific North West.

The non-profit transported 35 dogs today from the Oceanside area to Canada on Thursday, July 20.

Since their opening they have transported over 16 thousand dogs and funded over 15 thousand spay and neuter surgeries for low-income families in California.

They invite the community to donate toward this spay and neuter clinic in Bakersfield.