BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Local pups at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center ate, played and chased their cool tasty treats during the brutal triple-digit Labor Day weekend.

Shelter organizers say Pups Without Borders donated 100 ten-pound blocks of ice to enrich and help dogs beat the heat Monday afternoon. Uncomfortable heat in Kern County is not just an inconvenience but can prove deadly for furry companions.

The ice blocks provide dogs with something cool, but also something to entertain them as they wait for their forever homes. Shelter staff poured chicken broth on the ice blocks to prevent frostbite.

Pups Without Borders donated ice blocks to Bakersfield, Downey, Victor Valley and Palm Springs over the weekend. The organization will also deliver leashes, crates, beds and toys to the shelter in the coming weeks.

So far, the shelter’s ‘Clear the Shelters’ event has saved 157 lives in August. Kennels are not cleared and many dogs still need your help.

You can reach the center by calling 661-326-3436.