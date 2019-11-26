Dog alerts owner to elderly neighbor found outside on the ground

APPLETON, Wisc. (WGBA) — It was an unusual sight last Thursday as David Baye’s dog Bella started barking at the back door.

“She usually barks and then comes right back,” Baye said. “It was strange.”

When he got up, the staffordshire terrier mix was clawing at the back door. When Baye went to look outside, he saw his elderly neighbor on the ground outside.

“My fiance and I immediately put on clothes and went outside to make sure she was okay,” Baye said.

The woman was fine, and didn’t need medical attention. Baye says if Bella didn’t do what she did, he may have never found her.

“My fiance and I wouldn’t see it till we got up for work the next day,” Bay said. “We are talking temperatures into the 20s and 30s, it can be dangerous.”

Baye works part time taking photos for the Fox Valley Humane Association. He aims to help dogs find new homes. He posted a photo to social media about his dog’s heroics, and it vent viral.

Stories like this show how powerful pets can be to homes. Baye hopes it can send a positive message.

“Lucky for her Bella had the instinct to alert us something was wrong,” Baye said.



