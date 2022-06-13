BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three weeks after 19 children and two teachers were killed at a Texas elementary school, a bipartisan group of Senators reached a framework for stricter gun safety laws.

The framework would enhance background checks for gun buyers 18 to 21-year-old. The proposal would also help states take guns away from people deemed a threat, closing a loophole that allowed some domestic abusers to buy guns despite their violent pasts.

The bipartisan deal also provides money for school security and mental health.

Ten Republican Senators have signed on to the compromise, meaning it could get the 60 votes needed to become law. Senators are pushing to vote on the bill in the next couple of weeks, and get it to the President Biden’s desk by the end of July.

We want to know: Does the bipartisan gun control deal go far enough?

A majority, 66 percent of respondents, said the deal does not go far enough.

It’s a start Karen Sullivan, Facebook user