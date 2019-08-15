Documents show Shafter city manager Hurlbert will receive over $200,000 in severance pay following abrupt retirement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Shafter City Manager Scott Hurlbert will receive more than $200,000 in severance pay according to city documents obtained by 17 News Wednesday.

The documents show Hurlbert retired.

According to a separation and release agreement between Hurlbert and the city of Shafter, Hurlbert will receive a severance of $218,000.

The agreement was dated Aug. 13 and takes effect on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Hurlbert had been Shafter’s city manager since March 2014, following John Guinn’s retirement.