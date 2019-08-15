Documents show Shafter city manager Hurlbert will receive over $200,000 in severance pay following abrupt retirement

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Shafter City Manager Scott Hurlbert will receive more than $200,000 in severance pay according to city documents obtained by 17 News Wednesday.

The documents show Hurlbert retired.

According to a separation and release agreement between Hurlbert and the city of Shafter, Hurlbert will receive a severance of $218,000.

The agreement was dated Aug. 13 and takes effect on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Hurlbert had been Shafter’s city manager since March 2014, following John Guinn’s retirement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News